Candidates to hear agri views at open farmer meeting tonight

An open farmer meeting featuring local candidates in the upcoming European and local elections is being hosted by Offaly branch of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) this evening, Friday May 17.

The meeting will take place in Shinrone Community Centre, the Green, Shinrone, Co. Offaly, and will get underway from 8:00pm.

Independent European election candidate for Ireland South Liam Minehan will address attendees on the night, while Green Party Spokesperson for Agriculture, Food, Forestry, Heritage, and Animal Welfare Pippa Hackett, who is running in the local elections for the Edenderry electoral area, will also speak.

Key topics which will be up for discussion on the night include: the Areas of Natural Conservation (ANC) scheme; rural broadband; and the controversial Shannon Pipeline Project.

In addition, the meeting will feature John Kenny from Agritech, who will discuss best practice in silage production and silage preservation.

Commenting ahead of the event, ICSA Offaly chair William Reid said: “All local candidates have been invited to attend to answer questions on local farming and rural issues.

The candidates are eager to hear your concerns, whether they be about ANC or the proposed water pipeline, so I would encourage everyone to come along and hear what they have to say before casting your vote.