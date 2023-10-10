A Turkish-based firm supplying small-scale mobile livestock slaughtering systems had a display at the Sommet de l’Élevage agricultural show last week.

The firm Cantek Meat Technologies had various different systems on display with each system designed to process different types of livestock. Mobile slaughter units for poultry, pigs, sheep and cattle could be seen.

Speaking to Agriland at Sommet 2023, service and installation manager at Cantek red meat technologies Yakup Kaya said that the company can provide “every system” needed for both large and small-scale processing facilities.

The photo below shows how the modular units can be fitted together to offer more processing options:

Advertisement

Source: Cantek

He explained that the business supplies livestock processing kit-outs to many big factories across Europe but said the demonstrations at the show were “low capacity versions”.

“We are supplying slaughterhouses, offal cleaner systems, cold stores, packaging systems, deboning and rendering systems as well as waste water treatment systems.

“We can build turn-key big projects but the market has changed and we are now designing mobile and small capacity versions.”

The modular abattoirs can be custom-made to suit the needs of each particular facility and offer workspaces for each task but can be connected and “suitably equipped to humanely operate the slaughter procedure”.

Advertisement

“This is a modular system like lego. What the customer needs, we can add it on the system as we make it.”

The photos below show what inside the various different livestock processing systems looks like: Sheep processing unit Poultry processing unit Pig processing unit Cattle processing unit Cattle processing unit Cattle processing unit

The company claims the mobile systems offer a number of benefits. The units remove the need for animal transportation and can be “easily connected to on-site water, power and air supply with drain and discharge valve infrastructure “already integrated”.

When fully operational, the company claims the mobile cattle slaughtering unit can process “a minimum of eight cattle/hour”. The sheep and goat unit is capable of processing “a minimum of 12 head/hour”.

According to Cantek, the mobile pig slaughtering unit can process “a minimum of 12 head/hour” while the poultry unit will process a minimum of 100 birds/hour.