Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has been urged to intervene and avoid a “potential collapse” of Farmers’ Charter negotiations after the announcement of new dates for farm payments.

President of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan said the minister cannot stand idly by while his officials railroad through changes which will mean delays of up to one month.

In a recent meeting of the Farmers’ Charter, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) proposed to push back dates for scheme payments, which was rejected by the IFA.

Despite this the DAFM wrote to farmers confirming that Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) payments will issue on October 17, while Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payments will be made from October 24.

Although the charter is based on mutual respect, Cullinan said that DAFM officials at the meeting did not consider the points made by the IFA delegation led by deputy president Brian Rushe. Addressing the 68th AGM, IFA President Tim Cullinan Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

The workings of charter meetings cannot be undermined and the minister must intervene, he said. The IFA is now seeking an urgent meeting with the minister to address the situation and avoid a potential collapse of negotiations.

Calling for an independent chair to manage negotiations, the IFA deputy president said that, despite appreciating the complexity of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), farmers cannot lose out.

Farm payments

Farmers, particularly those in the vulnerable sectors, cannot afford any delay in farm payments, IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins said. He added that ANC payments are normally made in the week of the National Ploughing Championships.

Biggins claimed that the delay seems to “accommodate” the Area Monitoring System (AMS) and 100% inspection. The AMS tracks and assess agricultural activities and practices on agricultural areas.

The DAFM said that the introduction of the AMS approach in Ireland has many significant benefits for farmers, including a reduction in the number of on-farm inspections.

Direct payments make up over 100% of the family-farm income (FFI) on vulnerable low-income suckler and beef farms, and the timing of these payments is critical, IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden said.

“Any changes to the long-established dates are in no way acceptable and must be revisited,” Golden added.