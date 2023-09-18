Mind Yourself Series in association with UPMC

Despite the progress made in terms of equipment and machinery on farms in recent years, the physical demands of farming remain.

Lifting heavy objects, repetitive movements, prolonged periods of standing or walking and working in restricted spaces can put significant strain on bones, joints, and muscles.

These, combined with limited rest during busy times and working in all-weather conditions can lead to a range of recurring orthopaedic issues and cause greater susceptibility to strain and injury.

Overuse injuries and farming

Overuse injuries of the shoulder are particularly common among farmers. There are many reasons for this, but long days operating machinery, dosing animals, and lambing or calving, for example, require repetitive actions that over time, can strain the muscles and tendons in the shoulder.

Advertisement

Cold weather can also lead to muscle stiffness and decreased joint flexibility, making the shoulders more prone to injury.

Many farmers may already experience shoulder wear and tear such as persistent pain and tenderness, stiffness, reduced range of motion in the shoulder joint, weakness in the shoulder muscles, or numbness or tingling sensations in the arm or hand.

Often, these symptoms arise due to rotator cuff tendinopathy, commonly knowns as repetitive strain injury.

Tendinopathy of the shoulder is the gradual onset of pain and discomfort, typically caused by repetitive movements and overuse of the shoulder muscles and tendons.

Shoulder pain

Tendinopathy can be exacerbated by physical characteristics such as poor posture and muscle imbalances, while a lack of rest, age, and muscle degeneration may also contribute to the problems with this joint.

Advertisement

For farmers experiencing any of these shoulder symptoms, the advice is to seek support from a healthcare professional such as a chartered physiotherapist who can assess the symptoms, conduct a physical examination, and work with farmers to help manage their shoulder pain.

Early intervention and appropriate at-home physiotherapy exercises can help prevent conditions of the shoulder from worsening.

Additionally, ergonomic awareness, simple lifestyle modifications, and customised exercises that focus on strengthening shoulder muscles and improving range of motion may help prevent tendinopathy recurrence.

David Rowsome, a physiotherapist who treats farmers regularly at UPMC’s Sports Medicine Clinic in Limerick, said that “conservative treatment plans, without surgical intervention, also have the added benefit of ensuring that farmers do not need to spend time away from the farm and can instead continue to work while also addressing their joint pain issues”.

David’s key message for farmers is that issues that are left untreated or without early intervention, can lead to a range of more serious and potentially debilitating problems that affect daily life, work on the farm, and overall shoulder function.

To read more about orthopaedic care for farmers, click here.