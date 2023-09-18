This week, the week of the 2023 National Ploughing Championships, will be see largely unsettled and showery weather, according to Met Éireann.

It will be dry for many this morning (Monday, September 18) with well scattered showers and sunny spells. More frequent showers will spread from the west through the morning and afternoon, with some turning heavy.

It will be breezy and cool, with highest temperatures of 13° to 16° in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will start with scattered showers and clear spells. Cloud will thicken across the country early in the night with rain spreading from the Atlantic. The rain will turn heavy at times over the western half of the country.

Advertisement

It will become windy overnight with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds developing as the rain spreads. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 12°, but becoming milder by morning.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, September 19), the day the Ploughing starts, will be a windy and damp day, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue through the day, most persistent in the west and north, with occasional heavy falls possible.

It will be misty in places too. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20°.

Tuesday night will be wet and windy, with more persistent heavy rain spreading from the west. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds will ease slightly towards morning. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 11° to 15°.

Advertisement

Rain will clear to the east on Wednesday morning (September 20). It will be followed from the west by sunny spells and frequent showers, some of which will turn heavy. Highest temperatures are expected to be 15° to 18° in moderate westerly winds.

Showers will become more confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight on Wednesday, with largely dry weather and clear spells developing elsewhere. Some mist and fog patches will form also in light southwest winds. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 9°.

Thursday (September 21) will see a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers, some of which will be heavy and prolonged. Highest temperatures should be 13° to 16° in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Friday (September 22) is expected to be somewhat drier, with a good deal of dry weather with spells of sunshine, though there will be scattered showers also. It will be cool, with highest temperatures of 11° to 15° in moderate northerly winds.

The weekend is set to become wet and windy, with spells of heavy rain and strong winds.