While most people are enjoying the festive period, many farmers are planning for the arrival of calves this spring, and milk replacer is going to be needed.

Calves at birth are more similar to pigs than older cattle, as they are monogastric – meaning they have a single-compartment stomach, so, because of this, developing their rumen is vital during the rearing period. 

This also means that feeding calves a high quality source of milk or milk replacer is vital to ensure that their early nutritional needs are met.

Milk replacer

On most farms that use milk replacer, it is introduced to calves at about three days of age.

Generally, this is after the calf has received colostrum and a number of feeds of transition milk.

If you are vaccinating calves for scour, it is vital that calves receive colostrum within the recommended time frame, and then transition milk for at least the few three days of life.

Depending on the manufacture of the vaccine, they may recommend longer, but this should be discussed with your vet.

Feeding milk replacer has a number of benefits, with the reduced risk of spreading disease a major one.

Prices

Below is a table that outlines some of the more popular milk replacers on the market and the price you can expect to pay for them.

Milk replacerBag size (kg)Protein percentageCost per bagCost per kg
Auctus Champion2023.5%€47.00€2.35
Auctus Champion with added lung guard2023.5%€48.00€2.40
Auctus Opti Skim2024%€51.00€2.55
Auctus Opti Skim with added Lung Guard2024%€52.00€2.60
Auctus Opti-mum2026%€52.00€2.60
Auctus Opti-mum with added lung guard2026%€53.00€2.65
Auctus Turbo Thrive2021.5%€45.00€2.25
Volac Heiferlac2026%€58.00€2.90
Volac AAA Golden Maverick2024%€52.00€2.60
Volac Blossom Easymix2023%€55.00€2.75
Volac Maverick Once-a-day2024%€52.00€2.60
Nutrias Nutri Start 2023%€49.00€2.45
Nutrias Nutri Start Plus 2025%€51.00€2.55
Goldstar Easy Mix2022%€46.00€2.30
Quinns Calf 2023%€50.00€2.50
Quinns Heifer 2025%€54.00€2.70
Gain Shine2020%€61.00€3.05
Gain Easi-Mix2025%€58.00€2.90
Gain easi-Dual 2023%€55.00€2.75
Shine Once-a-day2020%€66.00€3.30
Eringold Super OXI2022%€48.00€2.40
Eringold Extra 2026%€54.00€2.70
Eringold Super2022%€46.00€2.30
Dairygold Prime Elite 232023%€52.00€2.60
Dairygold Prime Elite 25 Plus2025%€56.00€2.80
Liffey Mills Elvor Performance2525%€60.00€2.40
Liffey Mills Elvor Adapto2521%€68.00€2.72
Interchem ProHeifer2526%€72.50€2.90
Interchem Pro Calf2521%€61.25€2.45
Interchem Pro Max Gold2524%€95.00€3.80
Interchem Omni Pro Calf2523%€71.25€2.85

It is important to note that these prices may change depending on where you are purchasing milk replacer, and should only be used as a guide.

