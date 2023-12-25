While most people are enjoying the festive period, many farmers are planning for the arrival of calves this spring, and milk replacer is going to be needed.

Calves at birth are more similar to pigs than older cattle, as they are monogastric – meaning they have a single-compartment stomach, so, because of this, developing their rumen is vital during the rearing period.

This also means that feeding calves a high quality source of milk or milk replacer is vital to ensure that their early nutritional needs are met.

Milk replacer

On most farms that use milk replacer, it is introduced to calves at about three days of age.

Generally, this is after the calf has received colostrum and a number of feeds of transition milk.

If you are vaccinating calves for scour, it is vital that calves receive colostrum within the recommended time frame, and then transition milk for at least the few three days of life.

Depending on the manufacture of the vaccine, they may recommend longer, but this should be discussed with your vet.

Feeding milk replacer has a number of benefits, with the reduced risk of spreading disease a major one.

Prices

Below is a table that outlines some of the more popular milk replacers on the market and the price you can expect to pay for them. Milk replacer Bag size (kg) Protein percentage Cost per bag Cost per kg Auctus Champion 20 23.5% €47.00 €2.35 Auctus Champion with added lung guard 20 23.5% €48.00 €2.40 Auctus Opti Skim 20 24% €51.00 €2.55 Auctus Opti Skim with added Lung Guard 20 24% €52.00 €2.60 Auctus Opti-mum 20 26% €52.00 €2.60 Auctus Opti-mum with added lung guard 20 26% €53.00 €2.65 Auctus Turbo Thrive 20 21.5% €45.00 €2.25 Volac Heiferlac 20 26% €58.00 €2.90 Volac AAA Golden Maverick 20 24% €52.00 €2.60 Volac Blossom Easymix 20 23% €55.00 €2.75 Volac Maverick Once-a-day 20 24% €52.00 €2.60 Nutrias Nutri Start 20 23% €49.00 €2.45 Nutrias Nutri Start Plus 20 25% €51.00 €2.55 Goldstar Easy Mix 20 22% €46.00 €2.30 Quinns Calf 20 23% €50.00 €2.50 Quinns Heifer 20 25% €54.00 €2.70 Gain Shine 20 20% €61.00 €3.05 Gain Easi-Mix 20 25% €58.00 €2.90 Gain easi-Dual 20 23% €55.00 €2.75 Shine Once-a-day 20 20% €66.00 €3.30 Eringold Super OXI 20 22% €48.00 €2.40 Eringold Extra 20 26% €54.00 €2.70 Eringold Super 20 22% €46.00 €2.30 Dairygold Prime Elite 23 20 23% €52.00 €2.60 Dairygold Prime Elite 25 Plus 20 25% €56.00 €2.80 Liffey Mills Elvor Performance 25 25% €60.00 €2.40 Liffey Mills Elvor Adapto 25 21% €68.00 €2.72 Interchem ProHeifer 25 26% €72.50 €2.90 Interchem Pro Calf 25 21% €61.25 €2.45 Interchem Pro Max Gold 25 24% €95.00 €3.80 Interchem Omni Pro Calf 25 23% €71.25 €2.85

It is important to note that these prices may change depending on where you are purchasing milk replacer, and should only be used as a guide.