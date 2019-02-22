Mild spell to largely continue into the weekend

There will be mixed spells of weather over the weekend but overall, with the exception of Saturday night, temperatures will remain mild, according to Met Eireann.

This afternoon (February 22), outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur in parts of Munster, Connacht and Ulster and will gradually clear to the northwest.

Sunny spells in Leinster will follow to all areas of the country. Later this evening, weather will be mild and blustery with mostly fresh, gusty south to southeast winds becoming strong in the west and reaching gale force on some coasts and hills.

Highest temperatures this afternoon will range from 13° to 15º.

Tonight will be windy with fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds.

Wind will be strongest in the west of the country and will touch gale force at times along some coasts and on hills and then easing somewhat towards morning, according to the national forecaster.

Tonight will remain mainly dry; however, rain will develop in western coastal counties overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from 7º to 10º.

Saturday

On Saturday morning, rain will spread eastwards across the country and will clear in the afternoon. Sunny spells will follow from the west of the country.

Highest temperatures will range from 11° to 13° with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells. However, a chillier night than of late will be experienced with lowest temperatures ranging from 2º to 5º.

Southeasterly winds will be light allowing mist and fog patches to form.

Sunday

And finally, Sunday will remain a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny periods experienced across the country.

There will be a few patches of mist or drizzle about also, mainly in the south and west.

The day will be mild with afternoon highs of 11° to 14° in moderate southeasterly breezes, fresher around coasts.