European Brexit support for farmers embraced by Creed

The announcement made today (Friday, February 22) by the European Commission, that the maximum threshold limits under the agriculture ‘de minimis’ regulation has increased from €15,000 up to €25,000 has been welcomed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

In welcoming the European Commission’s announcement, Minister Creed said: “I have said that the state will not be found wanting when it comes to supporting the Irish agri-food sector and farmers when it comes to Brexit.

The increase in the agriculture ‘de minimis’ limits is a very important first step , and I am grateful to the commissioner for his response on this issue.

The statement explained that the need for flexibility in state aid rules has been on Minister Creed’s agenda for some time and he recently met with the EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, to discuss this and other state aid issues.

Minister Creed also welcomed the announcement from the European Commission that it has given state aid approval for national investment in an Irish cheese producing company, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

Referring to the announcement, Minister Creed said: ‘’I am delighted that this investment has been successfully progressed through the directorate general for Agriculture, following extensive engagement led by my Department, in collaboration with the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation Enterprise Ireland, with the European Commission.