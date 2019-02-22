Video: ‘Fiat’ T7 – ‘If you guys like what you see, we can do more’

AgriLand was certainly curious to find out more about a Fiat-themed New Holland T7.270 that appeared at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show earlier this month.

John W Anderson spoke to Charles Hutcheson – Armstrong Machinery (Co. Dublin) – to find out more about the terracotta-coloured tractor.

Charles explained: “We’re showcasing our T7.270, which we’ve gotten painted in Fiat/terracotta colours to celebrate 100 years of Fiat in tractor production.

“Being a heritage Fiat dealer since 1982, we’re also celebrating 65 years in business.

“We did this one ourselves, just to mark the occasion. It’s a high-end machine; we specced it out on the Trelleborg tyres. With Trelleborg being an Italian brand, it ties in better, I think, with the Fiat theme.

“We did a 650 ‘high-wall’ R38 on the back and 600s on the front. The black wheel rims were our own idea.

“It’s a beefy-looking machine; it packs a big punch.”

He continued: “It’s not the first time that Armstrong Machinery has done a radical move like this.

“When we were 60 years in business, back in 2014, we did our ‘Titanium’ tractor – a special paint-job. It proved popular among the large tillage growers in our area; there was a big uptake on that.

“If guys like what they see here on this tractor, we can do more. We can do as many as what meets the needs – for the year that’s in it.

“We also have a CX8.70 combine at the show. The CX8.70 is our most popular combine; it’s a six-walker machine with a 25ft Varifeed head.

“Straw walker machines are our biggest-selling combines; 90% of the combines we would sell would be straw walker [models].”

Charles also described the other machines that New Holland had on display in Punchestown. He added:

There’s another Centenario [tractor] – the genuine article, if you like, that Fiat are doing themselves. It’s a T5.120 Electro Command; it’s built in Italy.

Turning his thoughts back to Armstrong Machinery’s own ‘special-edition’ T7.270, he said: “We’re going to be demoing this tractor now, so you’ll see it out and about in Meath, Louth and into north Dublin.