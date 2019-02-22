IFA’s Healy: State aid limit increase ‘not adequate’

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has claimed that the rise on the limit for state aid for farmers will be “inadequate”, and that further funding will be needed in the event of a ‘crash-out’ Brexit.

The association’s president, Joe Healy, acknowledged that the decision – taken today (Friday, February 22) by the European Commission – was “an important first step” but that “significantly more funding” would be needed come March 29 and the UK exists the European Union without a deal.

Today, the European Commission decided to raise the limit on state aid for farmers from €15,000 to €25,000 per farm.

The new state aid figure will be distributed out over the next three years, but Healy warned that €8,300 per year “will not be enough, given the losses that farmers have already encountered and will be facing in such a [no-deal] scenario”.

According to Healy, a limit of any kind on support for farmers was inappropriate, on account of the “unprecedented losses” the agriculture sector is facing.

We need to see much more urgency from the minister and clarity on the details of exactly what mechanisms will be applied. Aid must go to farmers and not be gobbled up by others in the supply chain.

The measure announced this morning by the European Commission will raise the limit of the amount of money EU member states can give farmers in aid without prior approval from the commission.

“The commission’s proposal for new state aid rules for the agricultural sector reflects the value of this form of support in times of crisis,” said Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.