1,640 farmers used donkeys and horses for ANC payments last year

Last year a total of 1,100 farmers declared donkeys and 540 farmers declared horses in order to achieve minimum stocking levels under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme payments.

Combined, the total number of farmers that claimed an ANC payment with equine animals as livestock amounts to 1,640.

According to a statement from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, under the terms and conditions of the ANC scheme, applicants must fulfill stocking density requirements at a rate of 0.15 Livestock Units (LU) per eligible forage hectare.

Applicants may use any of the following livestock: cattle; sheep; goats; horses; donkeys; and deer to fulfill this requirement.

The statement explained that the volume of donkeys increased on 2017 levels – when a total of 900 farmers used donkeys to meet the stocking requirements.

Phased out

The 2019 terms and conditions for the ANC scheme signals to applicants that the use of donkeys for the purposes of stocking density will be phased out from 2020 on the basis of animal welfare considerations.

Any holding where equines – horses or donkeys – are held must be registered with the department as an equine premises.

Plus, any donkeys used to meet ANC requirements must hold a valid equine passport in the applicant’s name.

All equines hold a Livestock Unit value of 1.0. This is the equivalent unit value of an adult bovine.

ANC review

The redesigned ANC scheme for 2019 – which includes changes in areas eligible under the programme – was revealed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, last November.

Under the reviewed scheme – based on identifying townlands that are considered to be constrained by reference to a range of biophysical criteria set out at EU level – approximately 98% of currently eligible townlands will remain eligible under the scheme.

In addition, over 2,000 townlands will now also have eligible land under the scheme for the first time.