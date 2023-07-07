Two Status Yellow weather warnings have been issued today (Friday, July 7) by Met Éireann for unseasonable wind across the country.

This update follows the national forecaster’s weekend weather update earlier today, which said the winds will ease during Saturday afternoon (July 8).

The first of these latest wind warnings is to cover Munster and counties Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford, which will all face strong southeasterly winds.

The warning is valid from midnight tonight to 10:00a.m tomorrow (Saturday, July 8).

The unseasonable wind will be present for a time on Saturday morning, strongest in southern and western coastal areas and on high ground.

The national forecaster warned that the possible impacts from the weather could include damage to tents and other temporary structures, falling branches, and wave overtopping along parts of the south coast.

The second warning is valid from 6:00a.m on Saturday to 12:00p.m the same day.

This warning is for unseasonably strong southeasterly winds, which will be strongest in coastal areas and on high ground.

It is a further Status Yellow wind warning that applies to Connacht and counties Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Dublin; Kildare; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; and Wicklow.

Status Yellow gale warnings are in place from Carnsore Point to Dungarvan to Valentia, with the southeast winds veering southwesterly before increasing to gale force overnight on Irish coastal waters.

This gale warning was issued today and is valid from 10:00p.m tonight until 8:00a.m tomorrow.

The same warning was applied to Valentia to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland, as southwesterly winds from 7:00a.m to 1:00p.m will reach gale force 8 at times on Saturday.

After a bright start on Sunday (July 9), showers will become widespread across the country with thunderstorms likely in places.

The showers will die out early on Sunday night before rain develops in the south and west, with overnight temperatures reaching 10° to 13°.