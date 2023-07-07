Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Grain chair, Kieran McEvoy, has said that government must deliver an increase in funding, to the tune of €7.5 million, for the 2023 Straw Incorporation Measure.

It follows reports that just over 70,000ha of straw are to be chopped this season.

“If this area figure is correct, an extra €7.5 million will be required to fund a full Straw Incorporation Measure in 2023,” McEvoy said.

“Last year, monies were paid out in December. But this is not the point: The reality is that we need a commitment from the farm minister now to make the additional monies available.

“The Climate Action Plan had placed a target of 55,000ha of straw to be chopped by 2030. We will exceed that this year. However, an increase in funding will have to be forthcoming if we are maintain this.”

Straw Incorporation Measure

According to McEvoy, the Straw Incorporation Measure has been a huge success since its inception in 2021.

And the volume of applications received in 2023 is testament to its popularity with tillage farmers.

“Following the transfer of funding from National Exchequer to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget for this season, the reduction in the amount of money available was always going to be problematic and I would call on the government to provide additional funding for this scheme,” he further explained.

“The tillage sector needs continued support if it is to remain viable. Changes in the nitrates regulations will further reduce an already shrinking land base for the tillage sector.

“With the decline in global grain prices, it is just simply not financially viable for tillage farmers to try and compete in the land rental market.

“An increase in funding for straw incorporation along with future incentivisation for the transfer of organic nutrients from livestock to tillage farms will go some way to ensuring tillage farmers can remain viable and competitive in future years.”