Kale is an excellent fodder crop and is grown for animal use from August to March according to Teagasc, which has just issued its ninth crop report and update for the 2022/23 growing season.

It prefers a soil pH 6.5 and has a high nutrient demand for nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potash (K).

All fertiliser can be applied at sowing or alternatively apply 50% of the N at sowing and the remaining 50% 2 to 3 weeks after crop emergence. Kale will produce 6 to 9t DM/ha.

Teagasc has reflected on new cropping opportunities for growers in its latest report.

With the winter barley harvest having started in many areas this week, it examines growing forage crops, catch crops and the nitrate rules that apply after harvest.

It also addresses the issues associated with the desiccation of oilseed rape and blight control in potatoes.

Fodder kale and rape are the two most popular winter forages grown in Ireland and with the earlier than usual winter barley harvest there may be an increased interest in growing crops again this year.

Fodder rape is an excellent forage crop and is grown due to its ease of production and utilisation.

Similar to kale, the crop has a medium demand for N. Growers should apply all N at sowing time or split 50:50 between seedbed and the remaining 50% 2 to 4 weeks after emergence. Fodder rape will produce 3.5 to 5t DM/ha.

Animal feed

Swedes or turnips can be used for animal feed or human consumption. Crops prefer a soil pH 6.5 and have a medium to high nutrient demand for N, P & K.

Growers should apply all fertiliser at sowing time and work well into the seedbed. Boron (B) should be applied as part of a boronated fertiliser.

Alternatively, the trace element can be as a foliar application at the two to four leaf stage of the crop. Application should be repeated, depending on crop demand / soil B levels.

Winter oilseed rape

Where winter oilseed rape is concerned, many crops are approaching the stage when they are fit to desiccate.

Some early sown crops have already been desiccated with the remainder likely to be burned off over the coming days.

Most crops have escaped the worst effects of the drought in early June and look promising. Winter oilseed rape crops are fast-approaching full maturity

Stubble management

The nitrates directive is designed to prevent pollution of surface waters and groundwater from agricultural sources and to protect and improve water quality.

Tillage farmers are now required to take measures to establish green cover as soon as possible post-harvest to prevent the pollution of waters caused by nitrates.

Shallow cultivation or sowing of a crop/catch crop must take place within 10 days of the baling of straw, or where straw is chopped, within 10 days of harvest.

In all circumstances, shallow cultivation or sowing of a crop/catch crop must take place within 14 days of harvesting.