National forecaster Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for some counties on the west coast which will come into effect tomorrow morning (Friday, December 8).

Strong and gusty west to southeast winds with potential for wave overtopping will occur in Co. Clare, Galway and Mayo between 10.00a.m and 4.00p.m tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it will be wet and rather windy across Ulster and Leinster for some time this afternoon (Thursday, December 7), as a band of rain continues to track northeastwards across the country.

The weather will be brighter across Connacht and Munster with sunny spells and well scattered showers, extending to all areas later this afternoon.

Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will veer southwesterly as the rain clears, with highest temperatures ranging between 9° to 12°, Met Éireann said.

Tonight will bring scattered showers, merging into longer spells of rain in the west. Moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds will be stronger though along Atlantic fringes.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range between 6° to 9°. Tomorrow will be windy with outbreaks of rain, lingering across the northern half of the country for daylight hours.

Southwesterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, especially along the west coast. Winds will ease off across southern counties by the evening, with highest temperatures of 7° to 11°.