Met Éireann has said that there will be some unsettled weather this weekend with some heavy rain at times.

A Status Orange weather warning for persistent and heavy rain in Cork and Waterford is due to remain in place until 6:00p.m today (Friday, September 15).

The national forecaster said there is a risk of localised flooding, poor visibility and very difficult conditions on the roads.

A Status Yellow weather warning for persistent rain is also in place for 11 counties which will also bring a risk of flooding.

The warning, which is valid until 6:00p.m today, currently applies to counties: Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; Wicklow; Kerry; Limerick; and Tipperary.

Met Éireann

The weather forecast shows that there will be persistent rain today in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster; it will be drier in the west and northwest.

Daytime temperatures will range from 12° to 15° in light to moderate northeasterly breezes, fresher along south and southeastern coastal areas.

Advertisement

The rain will die out tonight leaving clear spells. The northerly winds will be light to moderates and temperatures will be between 8° and 10°.

Saturday (September 16) will be a mostly dry day with bright or sunny spells, there is a change that rain will linger in the east and southeast of the country. Northeasterly winds will freshen in daytime temperatures of 15° to 17°.

Saturday night will be cloudy with some showers, a band of persistent rain will arrive on the south coast by the morning. Lowest temperatures of 8° to 12°.

There will be widespread rain on Sunday (September 17), the falls will be heaviest in the east where there will be a risk of localised flooding. Temperatures will range from 15° to 17°.

The rain will linger on the east coast on Sunday night, elsewhere it will be mainly dry with lowest temperatures of 10° to 11° in light westerly winds.

There will be showers on Monday (September 18) along with moderate westerly breezes.

Current indications show that another band of rain will move in from the Atlantic on Tuesday (September 19)

Advertisement

Farming

Met Éireann said that the coming week will bring rainfall of between 30 and 60mm, totals may be as high as 70mm in the south and east.

This is around 2 to 3 times the average rainfall for this time of year, with over 4 times the average rainfall possible in parts of the south and east this week.

Although mean soil temperatures will drop, they are still several degrees above average.

There will be limited drying conditions over the coming days with a lot of rain expected.

The best drying conditions and opportunities for spraying will be on Saturday.

Soil conditions will steadily deteriorate over the coming days with most soils likely becoming saturated, and potential for moderate and poorly drained soils becoming waterlogged.

A potato blight advisory is in effect until Saturday morning, another advisory is due to run from Sunday evening until Monday evening as weather conditions conductive to the spread of the disease will affect all regions.