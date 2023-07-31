Met Éireann has said that there will be a mixture of sunshine and showers across the country this week as August arrives.

Today (Monday, July 31), will be cloudy with sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy or possibly thundery in some places.

The westerly winds will be moderate to fresh, blustery in the northwest earlier in the day, while highest temperatures will range from 17° to 21°.

There will be some rain in northern and southern counties overnight, elsewhere there will be clear spells with scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° in moderate westerly breezes.

Tuesday (August 1) will be mainly dry with sunny spells and the odd shower. Rain will arrive in the southwest by evening and push northeastwards.

The light to moderate northwest winds will veer southerly with daytime temperatures reaching highs of 17° to 20°.

The rain will move inland on Tuesday night, winds will be light and temperatures will stay around. 10° to 14°.

Wednesday (August 2) will be a wet day with rain and drizzle, moderate north to northwesterly breezes and highest temperatures of 16° to 19°.

There will be further showers on northern coasts during Wednesday night, elsewhere there will be long clear spells. Overnight temperatures of 11° to 13° in moderate north to northwest winds.

There will be sunshine and light scattered showers on Thursday with moderate winds and daytime highs of 15° to 19°.

Friday will be cloudy in the south, while there will be sunny spells in the northern half of the country.

Met Éireann said that much of the country will see higher than average rainfall this week, with 30-50mm over Connacht and Ulster, around twice the average for this time of year.

Soil conditions are expected to improve from midweek for most areas.

Mean soil temperatures will remain similar to currently values, or decrease slightly.

The national forecaster added that a potato blight advisory is in place until this afternoon (July 31), mostly affecting the southwest, west and northwest.