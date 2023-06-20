Met Éireann has upgraded a country-wide weather warning for today (Tuesday, June 20) from Status Yellow to Status Orange.

The national meteorological service said that thunderstorms and “very heavy showers” are likely to produce significant rainfall “accumulations over short time periods”.

Met Éireann has warned that this could result in:

Flash flooding;

Very difficult travelling conditions with reduced visibility;

Power outages.

The Status Orange weather warning is in place until 18:00 this evening (Tuesday, June 20).

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised all road users to take extra care when using the roads with the weather warning in place and specifically check on local weather and traffic conditions.

The RSA also issued specific guidance to motorists, which encouraged them to “slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions”.

“This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning,” the authority added.

It also advised drivers to:

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána

According to the RSA if motorists have driven through water they should drive slowly with their foot on the brake pedal for a short distance as this helps to dry the brakes. They should also drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Meanwhile pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists have also been advised by the RSA to ensure that they can be seen.

“Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material. Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

“Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike, consider wearing high visibility material,” the RSA added.