The weekend will see high pressure, dry settled weather and sunshine. However, along with that will be a high pollen count, according to Met Éireann.

Friday, May 10 will have plenty of warm sunshine developing through the course of the day, with highs of potentially 23°C.

Saturday is set to be another dry day, with fog clearing up early in the morning. Inland temperatures are set to reach 24°C, with coastal areas to be a bit cooler.

Met Éireann added that Sunday will see more cloud in the mix and some showers will break out, with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 21°C, with light to moderate south-east breeze.

With the weather set to improve, the pollen count is going to increase to high over the coming days, according to the pollen forecast issued by Met Éireann today (Wednesday, May 8).

Met Éireann advised that tree pollen and fungal spores are the main sources of pollen this month, and that grass/weed pollen will resume later in the spring.

According to the pollen forecast, Leinster will have a high pollen count from tomorrow (Thursday, May 9), while Munster, Connacht, and Ulster will have a high pollen count from Friday, May 10.

Hay fever

Hay fever which is an allergic reaction to pollen, occurs when pollen comes into contact with a persons mouth, nose, eyes and throat, according to the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The pollen count is usually at its highest when the weather is warm, humid and windy. People who have hay fever can have symptoms for weeks or months.

The HSE stated that there is no cure for hay fever and it cannot be prevented, but contact with pollen can be avoided, especially when the pollen count is high.

How to prevent contact with pollen:

Check the pollen forecast count daily at Met Éireann;

Put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen;

Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen from getting into your eyes;

Shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash the pollen off;

Stay indoors or plan indoor activities for children when the pollen count is high;

Keep windows and doors closed when the pollen count is high;

Vacuum often;

Be aware that pets can carry pollen into your house;

Do not cut grass;

Do not smoke as it may make symptoms worse.

Symptoms of hay fever include sneezing, blocked nose, itchy eyes, tiredness, loss of smell, coughing and headache.

The HSE advised to speak to your pharmacist if you have hay fever as they can suggest the best treatments. Treatments include antihistamine drops, tablets or nasal sprays.