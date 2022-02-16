Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for seven counties for Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice makes landfall.

The national forecaster had this morning issued a Status Yellow warning for strong winds, rain and snow for the entire country.

It has advised the public that the weather system could have “the potential to be a multi-hazard and disruptive event”.

Met Éireann

This afternoon, the forecaster upgraded its wind warning to a Status Orange for: Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Waterford; Galway; and Wexford.

It outlined that Storm Eunice will bring “severe and potentially damaging winds”, with gusts of up to 130km/h; the winds will be stronger in exposed parts.

The warning states that “some disruption is expected along with a possibility of coastal flooding”.

The Status Orange warning will be valid from 5:00a.m to 11:00a.m on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning for wind, rain and snow will be in place for the rest of the country.

Met Éireann said that as Storm Eunice moves across the country on Thursday night and Friday there will be “very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow”.

This warning will be valid from 1:00a.m to 3:00p.m on Friday – with the warning applying to the seven counties subject to the status orange alert when that expires.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow alert for Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Eunice’s arrival.

The warning for heavy snow and some strong winds is set to last from 3:00a.m to 6:00p.m on Friday.