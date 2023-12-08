Met Éireann has issued a series of Status Yellow weather warnings for strong winds for the majority of the country tomorrow (Saturday, December 9).

A Status Yellow wind warning currently in place for counties Clare, Galway and Mayo is due to expire at 4:00p.m today.

The national forecaster said that the west to southwest winds will be strong and gusty, with the potential for wave overtoppping.

Warning

The first of three separate Status Yellow wind warnings for tomorrow will come into force at 8:00a.m for Clare, Tipperary and all of Connacht.

This warning will remain in place until 6:00p.m on Saturday.

A warning for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan will be valid from 10:00a.m until 8:00p.m on Saturday.

While a similar alert for Donegal is set to run from midday until 8:00p.m on Saturday.

Met Éireann said that the strong and gusty west to northwest winds will causing disruption, travelling difficulties and possible wave overtopping.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone from 9:00a.m until 11:45p.m on Saturday.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry will be valid from 6:00a.m until 7:00p.m on Saturday.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that today will be windy with widespread showers, merging to give longer spells of rain at times, especially over the northern half of the country.

There is a possibility of some sunny spells during the afternoon in the south. The southwest winds will be gusty with gales on Atlantic coasts, highest temperatures of 7°C to 11°.

Tonight will be windy with rain arriving in the southwest around midnight and pushing northeastwards as the night progresses.

A clearance in the southwest will follow. Lowest overnight temperatures of 5° to 8°.

Saturday will be a very windy day with rain becoming confined to north Ulster by the afternoon.

Elsewhere, there will be showers and sunny spells, some of the showers may be heavy and fall as hail. There will be longer spells of rain in the northern half of the country.