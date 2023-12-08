Met Éireann has said that unsettled conditions will continue over the weekend, with some wet and blustery weather at times.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, December 8) will be windy with showers, which will merge into longer periods of rain at times, particularly in the north and west.

There is a possibility of some sunny spells during the afternoon in the south. The southwest winds will be gusty with gales on Atlantic coasts, highest temperatures of 7°C to 11°.

Tonight will be windy with rain arriving in the southwest around midnight and pushing northeastwards as the night progresses. A clearance in the southwest will follow. Lowest overnight temperatures of 5° to 8°.

Saturday will be a very windy day with rain becoming confined to north Ulster by the afternoon.

Elsewhere, there will be showers and sunny spells, some of the showers may be heavy and fall as hail. There will be longer spells of rain in the northern half of the country.

The gusty southwest winds will veer westerly and reach gale force in coastal areas. Top daytime temperatures of 7° to 11°.

The winds will ease on Saturday night and the showers will become more isolated. However, rain will arrive in Munster and Connacht later and move across the country. Lowest temperatures of 4° to 7°.

The rain will die out on Sunday morning and the remainder of the day will bring sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy in the west. The southwest winds will freshen during the day, highest temperatures of 8° to 12°.

Sunday night will be dry with moderate westerly breezes and lowest temperatures of 3° to 6°.

Met Éireann said that Monday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just the odd shower. Rain is expected to develop in the southwest by evening which will extend northwards.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and winds will be light.

Rainfall

Rainfall is anticipated to be above average in most areas over the coming week, with the highest amounts of between 30-75mm expected in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

Conditions for both drying and spraying will be very poor over the next seven days.

Met Éireann said that all soils are currently saturated, with poorly drained soils and some moderately drained soils in the southeast, south and west waterlogged or near waterlogged.

Conditions will likely remain similar or deteriorate over the coming week, while poor trafficability in fields will continue.