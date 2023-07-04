Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the south, east and southeast of the country.

The national forecaster said there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening (Tuesday, June 4), with a possibility of hail.

The warning, which will remain in place until 9:00p.m, currently applies to Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Tipperary and Waterford.

There is a risk of spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions where the heavy falls of rain occur.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that there will be widespread showers this afternoon across the country, some of which will be heavy or prolonged.

Advertisement

The west to northwest winds will be moderate to fresh in daytime temperatures of 14° to 18°.

The heavy showers will clear from the southeast early tonight and it will become mainly dry in the east. However, some light rain will arrive on Atlantic coastal counties overnight.

Overnight temperatures will range from 6° to 11° in a light west to southwesterly breeze. Mist will form in the calm conditions.

Wednesday will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 14° to 18°, it will feel coolest on the western seaboard, while the westerly winds will be moderate to fresh.