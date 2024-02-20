Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain tonight (Tuesday, February 20) in the southwest of the country.

The national forecaster said that there will be heavy rain at times overnight and for a time on Wednesday morning on higher ground in Kerry and west Cork.

The warning will be valid from 10:00p.m today until 8:00a.m tomorrow.

A Status Yellow gale warning for coasts from Fair Head to Carnsore Point to Loop Head and on the Irish Sea will be in place from 1:00a.m until 11:00a.m on Wednesday.

During this afternoon rain in Ulster, Leinster and Munster will move southeastwards. It will clear slowly to leave sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 9° to 12°C in fresh southwest winds.

Tonight will be dry for a time before rain spreads from the southwest, southerly winds will strengthen. Lowest temperatures of 2° to 7°, coldest in the north.

Cloudy and wet at first on Wednesday, the rain will clear with bright or sunny spells following. Highest temperatures of 10° to 13°, but becoming cooler as the rain dies out.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that the unsettled conditions are expected to continue over the next seven days as an Atlantic airflow dominates the weather pattern.

There will be frequent outbreaks of rain and drizzle, some heavy falls are likely.

Rainfall totals of 20-60mm are expected over the next seven days, with the highest accumulations likely across Atlantic counties.

Although temperatures are set to dip around midweek, mean air temperatures over the week will be around 1°C above average.

There could be overnight frost and some wintry showers later in the week.

Mean soil temperatures will remain well above average, despite this shift away from mild conditions.

Met Éireann said that all soils are currently saturated, with most poorly drained soils waterlogged along with some moderately drained.

Over the coming week, soil conditions will likely remain much the same or deteriorate slightly. Trafficability will be generally poor.