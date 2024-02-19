The weather will remain largely mixed in the coming week, with occasional falls of sleet and snow possible.

Today (Monday, February 19) will be mainly dry and sunny, but turning cloudier during the afternoon with patches of light rain or drizzle developing in the north later.

Highest temperatures today will be 9° to 12° in light to moderate westerly winds, becoming southerly and freshening later.

It will be dry for much of tonight, though rain will develop in the west by morning. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 9° early in the night, and will increase slightly overnight. Winds will be fresh to strong and southwesterly.

Rain tomorrow morning (Tuesday, February 20) will extend southeastwards over the country, before clearing from the northwest. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 12° with fresh southwest winds, veering moderate to fresh westerly as the rain clears.

Tuesday night will be dry at first before rain returns from the southwest, which will turn heavy in places as it extends to all areas through the night. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 6°. Light to moderate southerly winds will increase fresh.

Widespread rain at first on Wednesday (February 21) will clear eastwards to showers. It will be breezy that day, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, which will veer westerly with the clearance of the rain, introducing much colder weather. Highest temperatures are expected to be 10° to 14°.

Showers from the west overnight on Wednesday will occasionally fall as sleet or snow. It will be a colder night, with lowest temperatures of 1° or 2° in mainly moderate southwest winds.

Thursday (February 22) will see sunshine but also showers or longer spells of rain, most persistent over the western half of the country and turning to sleet and snow at times. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 9° in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Thursday night will again be cold and frosty in places with showers mostly confined to western coastal areas.

Friday (February 23) will be a cold and showery day, with showers again turning to sleet and snow at times. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 7° with moderate westerly winds.