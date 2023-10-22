Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for rain in three counties in the southeast of the country.

The national forecaster said that there will be heavy and persistent rain, with some thundery downpours, in Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford from 4:00a.m on Monday, October 23 until 4:00a.m on Tuesday, October 24.

The conditions will result in a risk of flooding, dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary and Galway will come into force from 6:00p.m today (Sunday, October 22) and remain in place until 6:00p.m tomorrow.

Another Status Yellow warning for rain, which will be heavy at times, has been issued for Carlow; Kildare; Laois; Longford; Offaly; Westmeath; Wicklow and Roscommon.

This warning is valid from 4:00a.m on Monday until 4:00a.m on Tuesday.

Counties covered by these Status Yellow weather warnings may be at risk of localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The weather forecast shows that today will be mostly dry with good sunny spells. Cloud will build in the south and west during the afternoon bringing rain to the southwest this evening.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 13°C in light to moderate variable southeast winds.

Rain will extend across Munster, south Connacht and south Leinster tonight, some heavy falls leading to the possibility of localised flooding. Elsewhere, there will be scattered showers.

Overnight temperatures will range from 3° to 6° in the north and 6° to 10° further south.

Met Éireann said that it will be largely unsettled over the coming week with rain and showers, along with the some brief dry periods.

Well-drained soils will remain saturated, while poorly drained soils will remain waterlogged. Moderately drained soils will become closer to being waterlogged.