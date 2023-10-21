Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning ahead of the arrival of more heavy rain in Munster and Connacht.

According to the national forecaster, there will be some heavy falls with the chance of thunder across the two provinces.

The wet conditions may lead to further localised flooding and difficult travel conditions on the roads.

The warning will come into force from 6:00p.m tomorrow (Sunday, October 22) and will remain in place until 4:00a.m on Tuesday (October 24).

This latest weather update follows a week of torrential rain in some parts of the country due to Storm Babet.

A month’s worth of rainfall was recorded over a 24 hour period earlier this week in east Cork and west Waterford.

The east coast also experienced heavy downpours overnight with flooding and power outages reported this morning in Leinster.

Drummond House in Co. Louth, the largest producer of garlic in Ireland, said in a social media post that half of their garlic crop for 2024 had been destroyed by flooding. If you see any garlic floating your way it’s probably mine



Crop for 2024 let’s just say is well watered



Now going to pour a big glass of wine and think happy thoughts



If you see our garlic on shelf please buy it now,



Retweets very much appreciated pic.twitter.com/4u9RAlpsdA— DrummondHouse Garlic (@DrummondHGarlic) October 20, 2023

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to provide support to farm families whose homes, land and farmyards have been impacted by flooding.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that Minister McConalogue needs “to act quickly to ease the emotional and financial strain on impacted farm families”.

“This is the last thing farmers needed this year. Many have already been stretched due to delayed farm payments and falling output prices.

“They are facing significant added expense as a result of the recent flooding,” he said.

Met Éireann

The forecast for today (Saturday, October 21) is for a mostly day with cloudy conditions and some sunny breaks.

There will be isolated showers in the north and west, temperatures will reach just 10° to 12°C in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Showers will be mostly confined to the south and southwest tonight, elsewhere it will be mainly dry. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 0° to 5°, there is a risk of frost in the midlands where temperatures may drop lower.

It will be a calm night allowing patches of fog and mist to develop.

Sunday will be a dry day to start before cloud builds later in the south and west bringing some heavy rain in the late afternoon and evening.