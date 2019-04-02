Met Éireann issues snow-ice warning update for 5 counties

Met Éireann has issued an Status Yellow snow-ice warning for five counties this afternoon, Tuesday, April 2.

The warning, issued at 1:00pm, will come into place from 10:00pm tonight through to 11:00am tomorrow for the affected regions.

The warning is valid for counties: Wicklow; Donegal; Leitrim; Mayo; and Sligo, according to the national weather forecaster.

In these counties, wintry showers may lead to possible snow accumulations and icy conditions, the meteorological office warns.

This follows on from an update to yesterday’s warning, reducing the warning period from 12:00am last night to 1:00pm today, as opposed to 12:00pm tomorrow, as the original warning had prescribed.

In terms of today’s weather, Met Éireann says it will be cold and blustery for the rest of the day with sunny spells and scattered squally showers.

Some falls of sleet and possible snow may yet occur, especially across the north and north-west, with an ongoing risk of hail and thunder too.

Highest temperatures will only reach 5° to 8° and it will feel colder, with an added wind chill factor, as brisk north-west winds set in.

There will be scattered showers and long clear spells overnight, in fresh and gusty northwesterly winds, though some further wintry falls are possible with the continuing risk of hail and thunder.

However, the showers will tend to become confined to western and northern coastal counties later.

It will feel raw with frost and ice, especially for sheltered areas, and lowest temperatures of -1° to 3°.

Frost and ice will clear tomorrow morning to leave a bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail.

Cloudier conditions are expected with outbreaks of rain and sleet, which will move in across Ulster and east Leinster later in the afternoon, pushing down into remaining areas later in the evening.