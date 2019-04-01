Status Yellow snow-ice warning issued for 10 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow-ice warning for 10 counties in the north and west of the country.

Issued this morning, Monday, April 1, at 11:00am, the warning will come into effect from 12:00am tonight through to 12:00pm on Wednesday, April 3.

The warning will affect counties: Galway; Mayo; Sligo; Leitrim; Roscommon; Cavan; Monaghan; Donegal; Longford; and Louth.

Falls of hail and sleet will occur with snow accumulations mainly on high ground. There will be lying snow in places below 250m and icy patches in places, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile, the national meteorological office warns of a cold night in store tonight. There will be showers, predominantly in the western half of the country, with some hail and sleet and a risk of thunder along the Atlantic coast.

There will even be the possibility of some snow showers over high ground, or at lower altitudes in the north-west. The east and south will stay largely dry.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 0° to 4° with some frost forming, especially in the north and east. Winds will be light to moderate and blowing west to north-west; again, they will be strongest along the Atlantic coast.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2, will be cold and blustery, albeit with some sunny spells. Showers will occur in the western half of the country in the morning, but these will become widespread as the day progresses.

Some of these showers will be heavy and of hail, with some sleet possible too. The risks of snow showers and thunder will persist.