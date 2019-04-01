Appeals for info following theft of tractor and digger

Police have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a range of machinery including a tractor and a digger from a yard in Co. Tyrone over the weekend.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a statement on the matter appealing for witnesses following the theft.

The equipment was stolen from the Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy, close to the border, on Saturday morning (March 30), the PSNI statement said.

It was reported that at around 5:00am thieves entered a yard in the area and stole an orange coloured Hitachi 135 Zaxis 5B digger, a blue coloured New Holland T6-160 tractor along with a Panasonic grinder at £450 and a portable welding kit.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the machinery to contact officers in Dungannon on 101 quoting reference 437 30/03/19.

Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone who was in the Aughnacloy area early Saturday morning and who observed machinery matching this description being driven or transported.