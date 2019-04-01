FarmLand: Creed ‘willing to facilitate’ beef grid review

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has stated that he is “willing to facilitate” a review of the beef grid.

The minister, who made the remarks on the latest episode of FarmLand, said that if the beef industry and farmers are of the opinion that a system revision is now needed, his department “is willing to assist”.

To hear the minister’s full response on the issue tune into the FarmLand episode below (at 30.25).

The latest show also examines the potential of farm diversification to help boost farm gate incomes.

Barry Caslin Teagasc specialist in energy and rural development outlines the possibilities, pitfalls and considerations that farmers should take on board before embarking on such projects.

He says that farm diversification can not only improve income streams; but that it can also play “a pivotal role” in achieving sustainable rural areas and can assist in the reduction of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement

Plus, our reporter Breifne O’Brien hops on a sky bike to get a bird’s eye view of how businessman Padraig Giblin diversified his holding to create Derg Isle – a team building centre located in Scarriff, Co. Clare.

For Giblin, “if farmers use their land right, they can open a shop to the world”.

Live Exports

Meanwhile, live exports, the machinery trade and bovine lameness took centre focus on FarmLand Season 2 Episode 3.

On the previous show, Bord Bia’s sector manager for beef and livestock Joe Burke discussed current progress on calf exports.