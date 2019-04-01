UCC agri undergraduate bursaries announced by Dairygold

Dairygold has announced that it will award two annual undergraduate bursaries to students undertaking the Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree at University College Cork (UCC).

The sponsorship of these bursaries coincides with the commencement of this new degree programme in September 2019.

The successful students will receive an annual bursary for the duration of their undergraduate studies at UCC and will also be offered the opportunity to avail of a work placement with Dairygold.

Successful applicants will be awarded the bursary following a selection process involving an application and an interview and will be expected to submit a short annual progress report as they progress through their degree.

Speaking about the announcement, Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said: “UCC has a fantastic reputation for producing high quality, work ready graduates.

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring these bursaries and play an active role in developing the talent our industry needs to keep meeting ambitious growth and expansion targets.”

Commenting on the news, UCC president Patrick G. O’Shea said: “We’re delighted to have Dairygold on board to sponsor these bursaries for students undertaking the new Bachelor in Agricultural Science degree which was launched last September.

Not only do these bursaries provide students with financial support for their studies, they also give students an opportunity to avail of practical experience through a placement with one of the country’s largest agri businesses.