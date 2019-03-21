FarmLand – Season 2 Episode 3
Live exports, machinery trade and bovine lameness are the centre focus on the third episode of FarmLand season 2, including views from industry top brass.
On this week’s episode of FarmLand, Bord Bia’s sector manager for beef and livestock Joe Burke discusses current progress with calf exports.
Topics covered include: the new boat the W.B. Yeats; calf lairage facilities; and negotiations with French authorities on further calf capacity.
Meanwhile, Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) CEO Gary Ryan will focus on the sale of new tractors in Ireland to date this year.
Ryan discusses machinery sales and how he expects the next few months will unfold in light of the looming Brexit.
The causes, costs and impacts of lameness on dairy herds are touched on in the discussions.
In addition, AgriLand visited Wicklow Calf Company to see the process of calves being transported to the ferry, destined for the continent; we also caught up with familiar faces in the Irish machinery trade to discuss how sales have been so far this year.