New agri distributor for Trimble technology in Ireland

The distribution of ‘Trimble Ag’ products in Ireland is moving from Korec Group to Grasstec Ltd – but will remain under the Vantage Ireland trading name.

“The Trimble Ag products available through Vantage Ireland offer the best technology that’s available in the Irish market-place, in terms of guidance, steering and machine control,” said Bertie Troy, managing director of Grasstec.

“With an increasing focus on sustainable and environmentally-friendly farming practices, Vantage Ireland can deliver proven solutions to the agricultural sector here in Ireland.”

Helen Gilmartin, general manager of Vantage Ireland, added: “Vantage Ireland will continue to provide customers with the service and support they had come to expect under Korec Group.

“I believe this transition will strengthen the portfolio that we currently offer and bring the products to new markets.”

Vantage Ireland will now operate from Grasstec’s office in Mallow, Co. Cork. Existing (Vantage Ireland) personnel – namely Mick McCarthy and James Murphy – will continue in the business, supported by Grasstec’s staff.

Vantage Ireland offers the full Trimble agricultural product portfolio – aimed at farmers, contractors, advisors, retailers, co-ops and local OEMs. Bertie explained: “With precision agriculture solutions for the whole farm, this technology improves efficiency and productivity while protecting natural resources and the environment.

“For example, we can offer guidance and steering systems that operate with most farm machinery, regardless of make or model.

“We also have flow and application control systems, which can help to increase yields or save on input costs. Our data collection and management solutions can enable better decision making.”