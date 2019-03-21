Farmer meeting tonight on Castleblayney Mart closure

A meeting has been scheduled to take place tonight (Thursday, March 21) to seek resolution for farmers left out of pocket as a result of the closure of Castleblayney Mart in Co. Monaghan.

Farmers who have been affected by the mart closure and its parent company, Edward Paul Nugent Ltd, have been urged to attend the meeting, which will get underway at 8:30pm tonight in the Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney.

The meeting is being organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and chairperson of the Monaghan branch, Frank Brady, in conjunction with McCormack & Co. Solicitors.

Advertisement

A representative from McCormack & Co. Solicitors will be the main speaker at the meeting.

Chairman of the Co. Monaghan branch of the IFA, Frank Brady, urged anyone who has been affected by the closure of the mart to attend the meeting.

Brady requested that anyone feels they are owed money from the mart should bring any correspondence from the entity as well as some form of personal identification along with them to the meeting.

It is understood that farmers are owed approximately €250,000 following the closure of the mart earlier last year.