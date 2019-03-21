Auction report: Mix of brands and eras at this ‘on-site’ sale

An on-site tractor and machinery auction took place on behalf of Russell Smith Farms and Cheveley Park Farms on Wednesday, February 27. The venue was Manor Farm, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire, England.

The sale conducted by Cheffins.

The catalogue included numerous tractors, as well as a varied array of implements and machines. In this report, we focus on the tractors that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

All hammer prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Hammer prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer prices listed below).

This 2013 John Deere 6150R (below) was described as follows: AutoQuad Plus; 50kph; front axle and cab suspension; air brakes; 650/65 R38 rear and 540/65 R28 front wheels/tyres; ‘on farm from new’; 5,776 hours. It sold for £45,200.

This 2013 John Deere 6150R (below) was described as follows: AutoPowr; 40kph; front axle and cab suspension; front linkage and PTO; ‘power beyond’; AutoTrac-ready; 650/65 R38 rear and 540/65 R28 front wheels/tyres; ‘on farm from new’; 5,516 hours. It sold for £46,200.

This 2008 New Holland T6080 (below) was described as follows: Range Command; front linkage; 650/65 R38 rear and 540/65 R28 front wheels/tyres; ‘on farm from new’; 7,030 hours. It sold for £28,200.

This 1990 Ford 6410 (below) was described as follows: Generation III; Super Q cab; front weights; 13.6 R38 rear and 12.4 R24 front wheels/tyres; ‘on farm from new’; 12,021 hours). It sold for £9,400.

Here (below) is a round-up of some of the remaining tractors – most of which were sold on the day.

