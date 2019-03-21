Triple-axle trailer stolen in overnight raid
Gardai are investigating the theft of a triple-axle trailer from a property in Co. Meath last night (Wednesday, March 20).
Gardai in Kells are investigating the theft, which took place from a premises in Hartstown, Clonmellon.
Issuing an appeal on social media, a representative for An Garda Siochana said: “If you saw any suspicious activity overnight please call Kells Garda Station on: 046-9280820.”
This follows on from a separate trailer theft further south, in the east of the country.
Wicklow theft
Gardai have begun investigations in relation to the theft of a livestock trailer from a farmyard in Co. Wicklow in recent days.
Investigations are ongoing, Gardai have confirmed.
Anyone with information on the implement can contact Arklow Garda Station on: 04-0232304.
Meanwhile, a 4X4 and a trailer were among a range of stolen property that was recently recovered by Gardai in the midlands region.
Offaly Gardai based in Tullamore and Edenderry carried out a search over the weekend in Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly.
During the course of the search they recovered a jeep which was stolen in Co. Kildare and a trailer previously reported stolen in Rhode, Co. Offaly.
In a statement, local Gardai confirmed: “All property will be returned to owners in course and Gardai continue their enquiries as to those involved.
“Thank you to the public for their assistance,” Gardai added.