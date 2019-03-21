Triple-axle trailer stolen in overnight raid

Gardai are investigating the theft of a triple-axle trailer from a property in Co. Meath last night (Wednesday, March 20).

Gardai in Kells are investigating the theft, which took place from a premises in Hartstown, Clonmellon.

Issuing an appeal on social media, a representative for An Garda Siochana said: “If you saw any suspicious activity overnight please call Kells Garda Station on: 046-9280820.”

This follows on from a separate trailer theft further south, in the east of the country.

Wicklow theft

Gardai have begun investigations in relation to the theft of a livestock trailer from a farmyard in Co. Wicklow in recent days.

The trailer was stolen on Wednesday night, March 13, from a yard in the Moneylane area, close to Arklow, in the south-east of the county.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardai have confirmed.

Anyone with information on the implement can contact Arklow Garda Station on: 04-0232304.

Meanwhile, a 4X4 and a trailer were among a range of stolen property that was recently recovered by Gardai in the midlands region.

Offaly Gardai based in Tullamore and Edenderry carried out a search over the weekend in Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly.

During the course of the search they recovered a jeep which was stolen in Co. Kildare and a trailer previously reported stolen in Rhode, Co. Offaly.

In addition, a quantity of drills, hedge cutters and an outboard boat engine which have been identified as stolen were also discovered.

In a statement, local Gardai confirmed: “All property will be returned to owners in course and Gardai continue their enquiries as to those involved.