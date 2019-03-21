Auction report: Sample 6R/M Series tractor prices from giant sale

An auction involving the disposal of a considerable fleet of tractors and equipment from the UK-based Hawk Plant hire group took place late last week (Thursday, March 14, and Friday, March 15).

Along with a very significant number of plant/construction machines, well over 100 tractors were up for grabs. The tractors were sold on the first day of the sale.

Tim Scrivener was there (at Charleston House, Cruckmoor Lane, Prees Green, Whitchurch, Shropshire) for AgriLand. He snapped these shots as proceedings unfolded.

The sale was conducted by Euro Auctions.

Here, in this report, we focus on just a small selection of the many 6R/M Series John Deere tractors that were present.

A ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2.5% (plus VAT) must be added to the hammer prices (below).

Hammer prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer prices below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.