Deadline extended for nitrates derogation applications

The deadline has been extended for nitrates derogation applications for 2019, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the department stated that the deadline has now been pushed back to tomorrow evening (Tuesday, April 2) at 5:00pm.

This is an extension of two days on the original deadline, which was scheduled to close yesterday (Sunday, March 31).

The derogation is an important facility for more intensive farmers, particularly in the dairy sector, and it is essential that its environmental credentials are maintained, according to the department.

Almost 7,000 intensively stocked farmers with an agricultural area of 466,000ha availed of the derogation in 2018 with this being a marked increase in both the area and the number farming under derogation since 2014.

Meanwhile, the department also announced the opening of a public consultation on conditions contained in Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

The consultation will be conducted in cooperation with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the Department of Agriculture said in its announcement today (Monday, April 1).