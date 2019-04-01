Deadline extended for nitrates derogation applications
The deadline has been extended for nitrates derogation applications for 2019, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.
Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the department stated that the deadline has now been pushed back to tomorrow evening (Tuesday, April 2) at 5:00pm.
This is an extension of two days on the original deadline, which was scheduled to close yesterday (Sunday, March 31).
The derogation is an important facility for more intensive farmers, particularly in the dairy sector, and it is essential that its environmental credentials are maintained, according to the department.
Meanwhile, the department also announced the opening of a public consultation on conditions contained in Ireland’s nitrates derogation.
The consultation will be conducted in cooperation with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the Department of Agriculture said in its announcement today (Monday, April 1).
This consultation is “part of a review process examining further opportunities for derogation farmers to improve efficiencies and continue to reduce their environmental footprint”, according to the department.