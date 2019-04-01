ZF signs deal to acquire WABCO

ZF (ZF Friedrichshafen AG) – the well-known manufacturer of driveline components and transmissions – has entered into an agreement to acquire WABCO.

Together, they will form a “leading global integrated mobility systems provider for commercial vehicles”. The combined company will apparently have sales totalling €40 billion.

WABCO is a global supplier of braking control systems and technologies – chiefly for commercial vehicles. It generated €3.3 billion in revenues in 2018. It has approximately 16,000 employees across 40 countries.

ZF, meanwhile, has a global workforce of 146,000 people, with approximately 230 locations in 40 countries. In 2017, it achieved sales of over €36 billion.

Dr. Konstantin Sauer, chief financial officer at ZF, said: “The intended strategic acquisition of WABCO comes at a good time for ZF. Following the successful integration of TRW, ZF has significantly reduced its debt levels.

In fact, we over-achieved in delivering our debt reduction targets. WABCO is a healthy and growing company with a strong cash-flow profile that makes it a seamless fit.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, other “customary” conditions and shareholder approval. It is expected that the transaction will be closed off at the beginning of 2020.

A driveline ‘buzz’

In other ZF-related news, the company is creating something of a ‘buzz’ with its driveline electrification technology – for agricultural machinery.

One of its leading ideas in this area is the use of an electrically-driven wheel on an implement – to help the tractor along and to boost overall traction.

This video (below) shows a single-wheel, electric-drive system in use on a large (Pottinger) plough.

According to the company, there are other applications for electric-drive technology; the company also says that it could be used on trailers or slurry tankers.