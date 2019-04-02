Auction report: On the ‘Fastrac’ to an almost-new bargain?

An auction involving JCB equipment was held on Tuesday, March 26.

The venue was JC Bamford Excavators Ltd, Lakeside Works, Rocester, Staffordshire (England). The sale was conducted by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions on behalf of JCB.

The catalogue was home to a varied selection of machines, attachments, wheels/tyres and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles.

Some of the machines were described as “ex-demonstration” units. All items were “sold as seen”. No warranty was implied or given.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture the necessary pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

This report focuses on some of the (Fastrac) tractors that were up for grabs. Look out for our follow-up reports, detailing how some other equipment fared.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the lots. However, prices were subject to VAT (20%).

In each of the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2018 JCB Fastrac 4160 (below) was listed as follows: serial number 2185999; 252 hours. It sold for £74,000 (plus VAT; no buyer’s premium).

This 2018 JCB Fastrac 4220 (below) was listed as follows: serial number 2185587; 565 hours. It sold for £96,000 (plus VAT; no buyer’s premium).

This 2018 JCB Fastrac 8330 (below) was listed as follows: serial number 1351419; 395 hours. It sold for £116,000 (plus VAT; no buyer’s premium).

This 2012 JCB Fastrac 2170 (below) was listed as follows: serial number 0742902; 2,150 hours. It sold for £56,500 (plus VAT; no buyer’s premium).