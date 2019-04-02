Gardaí recover stolen trailer and make arrest

A trailer which had previously been reported as stolen was recovered and returned to its owner by Gardaí over the weekend, with one arrest made in the process.

The implement was seized by Gardaí in Co. Meath. Taking to social media, local Gardaí explained:

“In light of the recent spate of thefts of trailers in the Athboy area, Athboy Gardaí stopped a vehicle on Connaught St, Athboy towing an Ifor Williams twin axle trailer.

The trailer was seized as possible stolen property. Follow-up enquiries made immediately afterwards established the owner of the trailer.

The owner of the trailer had reported the trailer as stolen from Castlepollard, in neighbouring Westmeath, on March 14, Gardaí explained in a statement.

“One male was arrested and charged with handling stolen property and released on bail to appear before Trim District Court next month.

“It is recommended to have photos of your property and to have it engraved with Eircode or phone number. Well done to Athboy Garda,” the statement concluded.

As explained in a previous warning, Gardaí are urging trailer owners to consider a number of crime prevention measures.

Store away trailers when not in use, preferably out of sight from the public road;

Lock farmyard gates and keep offenders out;

Mark your trailers and other high-value property with your Eircode;

Lock your trailer with one or more locks. Consider a hitch lock as well as a second good quality lock and chain, and lock your trailer to a permanent fixture or anchor point. Owners are advised to:

Regarding the marking of property, Gardaí advise that overt marking can be applied with spray paint and stencil, or a more permanent marking can be done with welder or grinder.