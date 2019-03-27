Farmers urged to properly secure trailers following spate of thefts

An Garda Síochána has urged farmers and rural dwellers to ramp up efforts to secure and lock their trailers after a series of trailer thefts in Co. Galway recently.

Clifden Gardaí have recently taken the report of a number of trailer thefts, local officers said in a statement.

Gardaí are urging trailer owners to consider a number of crime prevention measures.

Store away trailers when not in use, preferably out of sight from the public road;

Lock farmyard gates and keep offenders out;

Mark your trailers and other high-value property with your Eircode;

Lock your trailer with one or more locks. Consider a hitch lock as well as a second good quality lock and chain, and lock your trailer to a permanent fixture or anchor point. Owners are advised to:

Regarding the marking of property, Gardaí advise that overt marking can be applied with spray paint and stencil, or a more permanent marking can be done with welder or grinder.

Overt marking can be applied with Forensic DNA kits or etching underneath the trailer in areas which become mud splattered and remain hidden.

Finally, owners are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood. Report all crime to An Garda Síochána.

For more information, those interested can contact their local Garda crime prevention officer.