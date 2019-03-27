Teagasc / FBD Student of the Year 2018 announced

The 2018 Teagasc / FBD Student of the Year has been announced as Paul Bowden.

Paul comes from a dairy/beef farm in Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, and attended Kildalton College.

He completed the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture – Dairy Herd Management, which included placement in New Zealand.

The Kilkenny man has established a farm partnership with his parents to transition farm ownership; along with farming he is operating his own woodworking workshop on a part-time basis.

His objective is to expand the dairy herd and reduce beef enterprise.

First runner up on the day was revealed to be Jennifer Aherne, from Co. Limerick, who completed the Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farm Administration at the Ennis centre.

Meanwhile, Cavan man Karl Heaslip was announced as second runner up at this year’s awards. Karl attended Ballyhaise College where he completed the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture – Dairy Herd Management.

Speaking at the event in Dublin today, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed told finalists that: “The agri sector needs leaders and champions – and that’s what you all are.”

Also speaking at the event, Fiona Muldoon, CEO of FBD, which sponsors the awards, encouraged the finalists to “prioritise farm safety for your own sake, your families and your employees”.

Prof. Gerry Boyle outlined that no more than 7,000 students went through the Teagasc education programme last year; while Tony Petit also outlined the achievements of this year’s finalists.

