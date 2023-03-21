Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rainfall in Co. Kerry for this afternoon and evening (Tuesday, March 21).

According to the national forecaster there will be wet and windy conditions in the Kingdom which could lead to some localised flooding.

The highest accumulations of rain will be in mountainous and upland areas.

The forecaster said that the weather warning will be valid from 2:00p.m until 8:00p.m today.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued by Met Éireann for Co. Donegal. The alert will run from 2:00-8:00a.m on Wednesday.

A Status Yellow warning for gale force winds will apply to coasts from Belfast Lough to Dungarvan to Rossan Point and on the Irish Sea.

The south to southwesterly winds will reach gale force 8. The warning will be in place from 1:00p.m today until 1:00a.m tomorrow.

According to Met Éireann the weather will be unsettled for the rest of the week and into the weekend with sunshine scattered showers and some strong winds at times.

After a bright start today, rain will extend across the country from the west and southwest during the afternoon and evening.

There will be some heavy downpours in west Connacht and southwest Munster which will cause some spot flooding.

The south to southwest winds will become gusty, highest temperatures will range from 10° to 13°.

It will be wet and windy early tonight across the country, there will be a clearance later and the winds will ease, apart from in the northwest. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7°.

Wednesday morning will be mostly dry with some well scattered showers along the Atlantic seaboard. During the afternoon it will become windy with scattered showers, some of which will be heavy.

Met Éireann said that last week was wetter than average in all weather stations.

The national forecaster said that all soil types are saturated to waterlogged with all poorly drained soils waterlogged.

All soils are expected to remain saturated or waterlogged this week, and trafficability will be poor.