Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days.

However, none of the warnings issued by the national forecaster currently apply to Co. Laois which is hosting this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.

Spells of heavy and persistent rain, giving totals of between 30-60mm, higher on upland areas, will develop tonight (Monday, September 18) from midnight.

The warning currently applies to counties: Clare; Cork; Donegal; Galway; Kerry; Leitrim; Limerick; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo and Tipperary.

The rain is expected to ease in most parts during the day on Tuesday (September 19), ahead of heavy falls again on Tuesday evening and night.

The alert, which will remain in place until 6:00a.m on Wednesday (September 20) will bring a risk of localised flooding and potential travel disruption.

Met Éireann has also issued several Status Yellow warnings for strong and gusty south to southwest winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be a risk of falling branches, trees and loose debris making for difficult driving conditions.

The first warning for Galway and Kerry will come into force at 5:00p.m on Tuesday and remain in place until 3:00a.m on Wednesday.

A similar warning for Cork; Waterford; Wexford and Wicklow will run from midnight until 7:00a.m on Wednesday.

The final warning will apply to Donegal and Mayo from 6:00a.m until 6:00p.m on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has said that it will be much wetter than average this week with rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 times the normal for this time of year.

The west and northwest are expected to be the wettest regions.

Drying conditions will be poor due to the frequent rain and showers, while there will be no chances for spraying because of the weather conditions.

A potato blight advisory is in effect until this evening, as weather conditions conductive to the spread of potato blight will affect all regions.