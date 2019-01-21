Met Eireann issues nationwide snow-ice warning

Met Eireann have issued a nationwide Status Yellow warning for snow-ice conditions. The warning was issued today (Monday, January 21), and is valid from 9:00pm tonight until 7:00pm tomorrow evening.

The warning specifies that icy and slippery conditions are expected across the whole country as a result of an expected accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

The national forecaster predicts that scattered sleet and snow showers will be most frequent across Ulster and Connacht but some showers will penetrate into central and eastern areas of the country at times.

Further south in the country will only see the odd flurry of wintry showers.

Accumulations of approximately 1-2cm of snow-ice are expected.

Wintry showers will become confined to northern areas of the country by late evening, according to Met Eireann.

Wednesday

According to this morning’s forecast, many central, eastern and southeastern areas will remain dry throughout Wednesday with sunny spells. There will be a crisp, frosty start for these parts.

There will be high cloud cover in other areas with showery rain gradually moving in off the Atlantic.

Wednesday will be a cold day with afternoon highs of 4° to 8° and coldest spells across the eastern half of the country.

There will be some showery rain in parts of the country early Wednesday night, before becoming dry under broken cloud.