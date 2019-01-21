Met Eireann issues nationwide snow-ice warning
Met Eireann have issued a nationwide Status Yellow warning for snow-ice conditions. The warning was issued today (Monday, January 21), and is valid from 9:00pm tonight until 7:00pm tomorrow evening.
The warning specifies that icy and slippery conditions are expected across the whole country as a result of an expected accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.
Further south in the country will only see the odd flurry of wintry showers.
Accumulations of approximately 1-2cm of snow-ice are expected.
Wintry showers will become confined to northern areas of the country by late evening, according to Met Eireann.
Wednesday
According to this morning’s forecast, many central, eastern and southeastern areas will remain dry throughout Wednesday with sunny spells. There will be a crisp, frosty start for these parts.
There will be high cloud cover in other areas with showery rain gradually moving in off the Atlantic.
Wednesday will be a cold day with afternoon highs of 4° to 8° and coldest spells across the eastern half of the country.
There will be some showery rain in parts of the country early Wednesday night, before becoming dry under broken cloud.
Overall, weather will remain cold with chances of frost remaining high. Caution is advised when driving on the roads.