Met Éireann has launched a recruitment campaign for weather and flood forecasters to work within the national meteorological service.

The meteorologists and hydrometeorologists, who will be based at Met Éireann headquarters in Dublin, will produce and communicate weather, flood and impact-based services and warnings.

Met Éireann said that there are multiple vacancies to be filled in both the weather forecasting and flood forecasting divisions.

Forecasters

Weather forecasters at meteorologist grade must produce and communicate forecasts and related information for the public, media, defence forces, government departments and various sectors of the economy, including agriculture.

They will also brief government agencies and emergency responders during times of extreme weather and draft weather warnings with their colleagues.

Flood Forecasters at hydrometeorologist grade produce water level forecasts and related information to support emergency management decision making.

They work to identify severe weather events and when the risk of flooding is expected to increase.

Along with producing flood forecasts, alerts and advisors, their duties also include hydrological analysis, research and working with national and international organisations such as the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Forecasters work in a 24/7 operating environment and are required to work shift duties.

The Personal Pension Contribution (PPC) salary rate for the position of meteorologists and hydrometeorologists ranges from €37,200 to €94,491, depending on grade.

They are allocated 25 days’ annual leave, which increases to 29 days after five years’ service.

Forecasters assigned to a shift role will have a shift allowance of up to 27% applied to their salary, plus an additional 3 days’ annual leave per annum.

Met Éireann

Candidates for the meterologist positions must have a minimum of a Level 8 qualification in one or more of the following disciplines: physics; maths, mathematical physics, meteorology; earth and environmental sciences.

The applicants for the flood forecaster roles should have a minimum of Level 8 in one or more of the following: hydrology; oceanography; meteorology; environmental sciences; physics; maths and civil engineering.

The qualification could also relate to a discipline with coastal engineering, water resources engineering, hydraulic engineering or hydrogeology as a major component.

Candidates will need to have excellent communications skills, IT skills and a proven ability to analyse and problem solve.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, November 10, 2023. All applications must be submitted on the official application form.

Met Éireann currently has around 220 employees across nine divisions, the majority of whom are based at its headquarters at Glasnevin, Dublin.

A number of of staff are based at airport locations across the country and also at Valentia Observatory in Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry.