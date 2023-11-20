Met Éireann has said that the coming week will bring lots of dry weather with cloudy spells and some patchy rain in the west at times.

Today (Monday, November 20) will be a breezy day with sunny spells and showers, the showers will become more scattered later with dry periods developing later.

The northwesterly winds will be gusty at times in highest temperatures of 10°C to 12°.

It will be cold tonight with temperatures dropping back to between 0° and 4° with frost forming in places. The showers will die out to leave long clear spells, mist and fog will form in the calm conditions.

Tuesday will be cold and dry with good sunny spells. It will be cloudy, but should stay mostly dry in light breezes and highest temperatures of 8°to 11°.

There will be some light rain or drizzle on western and northwestern coasts on Tuesday night, southwesterly winds will strengthen. Lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°.

It will be cloudy on Wednesday with some rain or drizzle lingering on the Atlantic seaboard, drier elsewhere with sunny breaks. There will be moderate southwest breezes and highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with some drizzle, lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Thursday will be another cloudy days with drizzle and patchy rain on the west and northwest coast, while it will be cloudy and dry elsewhere. Highest daytime temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Patchy rain is being forecast to move south over Ireland on Friday in highest temperatures of 7° to 12°.

The national forecaster said that there is a lot of uncertainty about next weekend but there is a chance that conditions will become colder.

Met Éireann said that it will be much drier than average for this time of year over the coming week, highest rainfall totals are expected in the northwest.

It will also be milder than average in general, but temperatures will be closer to average in the southeast of the country.

Sunshine levels during the next seven days will be around average or a slightly below as there will be a good amount of cloud, particularly in the west.

There will be few drying opportunities, while spraying chances could be possible if sprays are effective in poor growth conditions, however field conditions are generally poor.