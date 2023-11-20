A new, week long campaign to encourage every farmer in the country “to think about and consider their health and wellbeing”, gets underway today (Monday November 20).

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will launch its “inspection campaign” today to identify and discuss the risks associated with farming.

According to the HSA research suggests that farmers can potentially be “at higher risk” of a number of health and wellness conditions because of the nature farming.

This can included the likes of

Heart disease;

Stroke;

Overweight/obesity;

Back pain.

Earlier this year the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee (FSPAC) developed a health and wellbeing guide for farmers which was circulated to farms across Ireland.

It has also been identified that farmers can suffer from:

Stress;

Mental health issues;

Lung issues;

Hearing loss;

Skin problems and cancers.

Throughout this week HSA inspectors will be discussing the risks that farmers can face and will also be promoting what guidance and resources are available.

Farmer wellbeing

Pat Griffin, senior agriculture inspector, HSA, said: “It’s critically important for farmers to recognise any health problems early and get treatment from their healthcare practitioner as early as possible.

“Poor health and wellbeing can also increase the risk of having a serious or fatal injury on your farm.”

The FSPAC has also said that it “recognises the significant pressures and challenges faced by farmers” in relation to their physical and mental wellbeing.

Its guidance offers detailed advice on the various health issues that farmers may suffer from.

An awareness video has also been developed that highlights the story of a farmer who struggled with his mental health an, how he eventually reached out and “took the first step to seek the support he needed”.

Griffin added: “We know farmers work hard to protect nature, the land, their animals and machinery, but it’s important that they also assess and protect their own health and wellbeing and ensure its given priority in their working lives.

“The resources are available and we would encourage all farmers to utilise them.

“Remember, the saying “your health is your wealth” is so true in farming”.